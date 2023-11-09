Minister Of Interior Arrives In Oman

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: Minister of the Interior and Commander of Lekhwiya Force HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani arrived on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at Muscat International Airport in the sisterly Sultanate of Oman.
The Minister will participate in the GCC Interior Ministers' fortieth meeting to be held today.
His Excellency and the accompanying delegation were received by Omani Interior Minister HE Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal Al Busaidi.
