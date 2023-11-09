               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Prime Minister Of The Netherlands Leaves Doha


11/9/2023 4:47:54 AM

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands HE Mark Rutte left Doha on Wednesday after a working visit to the country.

His Excellency and the accompanying delegation were seen-off upon departure at Doha International Airport by Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Kingdom of the Netherlands HE Dr. Mutlaq bin Majid Al Qahtani and Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Qatar HE Ferdinand Lahnstein.

