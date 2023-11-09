Qatar Participates In 40Th Meeting Of The Interior Ministers Of The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Countries

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar participated in the 40th meeting of the Interior Ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, held in Muscat, Oman, on 8 November 2023.

Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force "Lekhwiya" HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, headed the Qatari delegation participating in the meeting.

The meeting focused on discussing various security matters with the aim of enhancing Gulf cooperation and coordination. Its objective was to build upon the progress achieved through collective cooperation, improve security performance, and address the rapidly evolving challenges in both the regional and international contexts.

In light of Qatar's upcoming responsibility for hosting the 44th session of the GCC Supreme Council in December 2024, Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force "Lekhwiya" HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, extended a warm welcome to his esteemed counterparts, the Interior Ministers of the GCC countries, to their second home, Qatar, for their 41st meeting scheduled to take place in Doha in November 2024.