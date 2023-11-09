Netherlands Prime Minister Arrives In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Prime Minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands H E Mark Rutte arrived in Doha on Wednesday on a working visit to the country.

His Excellency and the accompanying delegation were received upon their arrival at Doha International Airport by HE Ibrahim Yousif Abdullah Fakhro, Director of Protocol Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Kingdom of the Netherlands HE Dr. Mutlaq bin Majid Al Qahtani, and Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the State of Qatar HE Ferdinand Lahnstein.