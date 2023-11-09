Lusail Winter Wonderland Welcomes Paris Saint-Germain As A New Retail Partner

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Lusail Winter Wonderland (LWW) of Estithmar Holding, welcomes Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on board as a new retail partner. This exciting partnership brings the renowned Paris Saint-Germain football club's flagship store right into the heart of Lusail Winter Wonderland, adding a new layer of excitement.

Alongside prestigious international brands like Hamleys, Build-a-Bear, and Haribo, a handpicked selection of top-notch local businesses will also be featured, offering a diverse range of products and services tailored to the discerning needs of our esteemed guests. This unique partnership with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) allows guests to carry home a treasured piece of their favorite football club's merchandise, serving as a cherished memento of their visit.

Amer Mahasen, Chief Executive Officer, Estithmar Ventures said:

Sponsors of both Lusail Winter Wonderland and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), namely Qatar Airways; the jersey sponsor of Paris Saint-Germain, QNB, and Ooredoo, have played instrumental roles in forging this partnership. Their dedication to enhancing the LWW experience and promoting world-class entertainment seamlessly aligns with the addition of Paris Saint-Germain as a retail partner.

Fabien Dilem, Paris Saint-Germain General manager said:

Throughout the winter season, Lusail Winter Wonderland and Paris Saint-Germain have an array of exciting plans, including exclusive competitions and activities, offering fans and visitors opportunities to win Paris Saint-Germain memorabilia and immerse themselves in the magic of the holiday season. This partnership is poised to create indelible moments for families and sports enthusiasts alike