Expert Panel Highlights Enduring Legacy Of FIFA World Cup

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's journey in hosting the FIFA World Cup 2022 was remarkable and left a lasting impact on the county that accelerated the growth of the entrepreneurship ecosystem, discussed experts at the third annual GWC Forum, yesterday.

The forum entitled 'Fostering Legacy – Empowering MSMEs in the Digital Era', was held in strategic partnership with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and Qatar National Bank which focused on how logistics providers can help micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) leverage digital technologies to improve operations and grow their businesses.

Addressing the forum, Jawaher Al Khuzaei, GWC Chief Marketing Officer said,“This year we reflect on the success of the FIFA World Cup held last year and its enduring impact on the region. The tournament was delivered amazingly but the real significance lies in its legacy. Our discussion will center on how MSMES, the backbone of every economy can continue, grow and prosper post 2022. We will explore what businesses can do and how governments, academia and the private sector can contribute to their success.”

Dr. Hamad Mejegheer, Executive Director of Advisory and Business Incubations at Qatar Development Bank delivered the key note speech. Experts explored the impact of hosting mega events on regional growth and sustainability, with particular focus on empowering MSMEs through sustainable logistics, circular economy, education, and attracting foreign investment for long-term prosperity, during the first panel session, titled 'Enabling Growth'.

Syed Maaz Chief Business Development Officer at GWC shed light on the positive impact of FIFA World Cup on MSMEs in Qatar and regionally during the panel discussion.“FIFA World Cup was a milestone not only for the country but for GWC as well since we were the official logistics provider for the event. The country went on to deliver the best-ever FIFA,” he said.

The backbone of any event historically is the strong logistical support.“It was a proud moment for us and commitment received from the staff. It was a large mandate and it opened up doors for MSMEs because 2022 saw the launch of Al Wukair Logistics Park which is a significant milestone in the country's vision to create a non-oil economy. We all know that the 87 percent of non-oil economy is driven by the SMEs and MSMEs segment which is a significant number and GWC is aligned with Qatar National Vision,” Maaz added.

Al Wukair Logistics Park, which spans an impressive 1,500,000m2, is tailored specifically for MSMEs which is developed in three phases. He further said,“Last year saw the launch of first phase which enabled about 500 workshops and warehouses where MSMEs could participate which gave an opportunity for these MSMEs to take part in a lot of activities around the FIFA. We are proud that we became the enabler of creating this ecosystem.”

Dr. Christos Anagnostopoulos Assistant Professor at HBKU discussed the impact technology has in the favour of MSMEs and how it has helped them to develop.

For her part, Joelle Yazbeck Regional Coordinator ICC – ESCWA said,“I believe one of the most enduring legacy from the World Cup last year is digitilisation and how MSMEs can leverage digital technologies in order to improve their operations and enable their growth. The World Cup has not only reinforced digitilisation but it also has extended beyond e-commerce to include data collection and analytics.”

Eng. Salim Al Thuhli CEO at Khazaen shared the growth of MSMEs in Oman which have reached across the region. The event was moderated by Emily Angwin, Al Jazeera Network's Senior News Anchor.

The second panel session, titled 'Digital MSMEs', explored technology and innovation that boosts MSMEs in the digital era, leveraging AI, exceptional customer experiences, and e-procurement for better service, increased sales, and operational efficiency, leading to prosperity in the digital landscape.