IIQS-Qatar Hosts 'Solar Power And Project Enhancement' Event

Doha, Qatar: IIQS-Qatar welcomed its members, Quantity Surveyors, Contracts Management, and Planning professionals to the 10th CPD event of 2023.

Held at Delta Hotel by Marriott City Center Doha, the event offered valuable insights into“Solar Power and its Potential Application for Value Addition in Projects,” presented by Subrato Mukherjee.

As part of the opening remarks, Manash Kausik, General Secretary of IIQS Qatar Chapter, welcomed the attendees and stressed the importance of CPD events for the development of the profession.

The evening began with setting the stage for knowledge exchange and professional growth.

The CPD session was an engaging exploration of solar power's role in project enhancement, followed by an interactive Q&A session.

Upon delivering this CPD, Kiran Kumar President of IIQS Qatar Chapter, and Avinash Gaikwad Advisor to IIQS Qatar, honoured the Speaker Subrato Mukherjee by presenting a memento as token of appreciation.

Manash Kausik, gave the vote of thanks at the end of the event. His appreciation went out to Subrato Mukherjee. for his insightful presentation and thought-provoking discussion, as well as the attendees for their participation and contributions to the event's success.

Abdul Basith, Public Relations Manager, Avinash R. Gaikwad, Joint Secretary, Aadith, Membership Manager also attended the event.

IIQS-Qatar provided updates and discussed membership distribution, underlining their commitment to professional development in the Quantity Surveying field. The event concluded with a thank you note and a group photograph.

The event was well-received by the attendees, who praised the quality of the presentation, and they also had an opportunity to network with other professionals in the

field. IIQS Qatar Chapter is committed to organizing more CPD events in the future, to promote the professional development of its members and to enhance the quality of Quantity Surveying services in

Qatar.