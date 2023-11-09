HPE Partner Ready Vantage Accelerates Growth Opportunities For Partners Of All Sizes

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) yesterday announced updates to HPE Partner Ready Vantage, the program designed to better enable partners to deliver as-a-service solutions. The updates include: comprehensive Centers of Expertise, new competencies and an evolved competency framework, and tools and offerings that drive repeatable profitability and foster deep, long-standing customer relationships for partners.

“HPE Partner Ready Vantage is a game changer for partners that are looking to unlock margin-rich opportunities across professional services, managed services, and customer success,” said Simon Ewington, Vice President of Worldwide Channel & Partner Ecosystem, HPE.“Partners can now leverage HPE's IP, tools, and resources to further enable business growth and increase revenue across the HPE GreenLake as-a-service portfolio as customers look to them to deploy solutions to enhance and manage their information and data.”

Built on the foundation of the award-winning HPE Partner Ready program, HPE Partner Ready Vantage is organized into three tracks – Build, Sell, and Service – and features focused Centers of Expertise for partners to enroll and further develop their expertise.

The Sell track provides partners with opportunities to grow recurring revenue and is comprised of the As-a-Service Center of Expertise. The Service track empowers partners to enhance customer experiences by deepening their services and is comprised of Customer Success, Managed Services, and Professional Services Centers of Expertise.

In addition to the current offers available in the various Centers of Expertise, the following tools and offerings are now available to partners enrolled in HPE Partner Ready Vantage:

Rapid migration tool, which integrates HPE's industry-leading consulting experiences, automation, and tools to enable end-to-end application migration to hybrid cloud. Partners are now able to make unbiased assessments and workload placement recommendations to customers. Currently VMware migrations are available, with additional capabilities to come. The tool is available to partners that are enrolled in the Professional Services Center of Expertise.

Partner-led services experience for HPE GreenLake, which enables partners to lead their customers' HPE GreenLake experience. Partners are now able to layer their own services and customization on top of HPE GreenLake. This experience is available to partners that are enrolled in the Managed Services Center of Expertise.

New and expanded consulting services for HPE Aruba Networking partner practice building, which includes business planning and service discovery workshops for Solution Providers and Managed Service Providers, guided walk-throughs on developing NaaS or HPE Aruba Networking as-a-service business plans, and a new practice accelerator tool to help partners assess the strength and maturity of their HPE Aruba Networking NaaS managed services practice. These services are available to partners that are enrolled in the Customer Success or Managed Services Center of Expertise.

HPE Aruba Networking partner selling resources and training, which includes a new outcome-based selling webinar series, refreshed as-a-Service training and playbook, and a customer success partner lifecycle campaign designed to incubate partners from onboarding through to accreditation. These resources are available to partners that are enrolled in the As-a-Service Center of Expertise.