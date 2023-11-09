Bughanaim Guides Duhail To Sealine Cup Win In Thriller

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Shaqab Racing-owned Duhail got off to a flying start to his season clinching the prestigious Sealine Cup title under Faleh Bughanaim as action resumed at the Al Rayyan Racecourse after a fortnight yesterday.

With races being halted due to rain spells, the revised schedule for the Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club's (QREC) fourth Al Al Rayyan Meeting witnessed a marathon day that featured as many as 10 races.

Seen in action for the first time this season, Duhail, trained by Jean de Mieulle, prevailed in a nail-biting three-way battle with Monsieur Noir and Poderoso in final stages of the 1400m Conditions for 3YO Thoroughbreds to win the feature by one length.

The victory in the QR120,000 race also completed a double for Bughanaim, who earlier piloted Abdulla bin Mohammed A H Al-Attiya-owned Ilasad to a length victory in 1600m Purebred Arabian Novice Plate.



Faleh Bughanaim and Al Shaqab Racing's Duhail on their way to win the Sealine Cup.

Jockey Anas Al Seyabi also marked a win last evening as he guided Mohammed Salama Ashour-trained Eifrit to an almost three-length win in 1600m Purebred Arabian Handicap 80-100, what was the penultimate race on the card.

Zuhair Mohsen-trained Classic Order also bagged an impressive victory as the three-year-old gelding outpaced Nano Taro by over two lengths in the 1400m Thoroughbred Conditions with Soufiane Saadi in the saddle.

Earlier, Marco Casamento steered Mohammed Ghazali-trained Veverka Py to the Purebred Arabian Handicap 70-90 triumph after an exciting contest with AJS Anayid, which was ridden by Szczepan Mazur.

Action yesterday got underway with Szczepan Mazur riding AJS Kabul to a head win in the 1400m Local Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate, followed by a dominant four-length victory for Tamannite in the 1400m Local Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate. The Alban Elie De Mieulle-trained filly was ridden by Alberto Sanna.

RM Wadha, Lil' Frank and Malik also notched up victories wowing spectators on the busy day.