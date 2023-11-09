Qatar Exxonmobil Open Set To Become ATP500 Event

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Tennis Federation (QTF) yesterday announced the upgrade of the Qatar ExxonMobil Open from ATP250 to ATP500 in a major achievement in a journey that started in 1993, when Doha hosted the first edition of the event.

The upgrade of the Qatar ExxonMobil Open will be effective starting in 2025.

Qatar has established itself as a great international sports hub, and our upgraded ATP500 event will continue to be one of its most precious jewels.

The QTF thanked the ATP for the continuous trust and cooperation, and for having provided the Federation with the opportunity to achieve this tournament level upgrade.

“Our goal has always been to excel in the organization of our tournament, resulting in our event having been voted ATP250 of the year on 5 of the last 8 years. This commitment remains, and we are determined to offer all players, officials, guests, and spectators an even more wonderful experience through our new ATP500 event,” QTF said in a press statement yesterday.

“We are delighted to announce that the Qatar ExxonMobil Open has been awarded ATP500 status from 2025, recognising the standards of excellence our tournament has maintained since 1993. Qatar has a proud reputation for delivering world-class sports events, always ensuring the very best facilities for players and officials, and creating premium experiences for fans. The Qatar ExxonMobil Open ATP500 will help tennis continue to grow in the region and globally; and we look forward to welcoming the world to our fantastic tournaments in Qatar,” QTF President Nasser Al Khelaïfi said.

ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said:“One Vision is all about raising the bar for tennis, and unlocking new investment in the game. We're thrilled to have our Doha event step up to ATP 500 status – delivering improved standards for players and most importantly an enhanced product for our fans.”

“Of course, this achievement also constitutes a reward to the endless support from our sponsors, and especially our amazing companion from the start of this journey, our tittle sponsor ExxonMobil. ExxonMobil has always been by our side, despite all the challenges faced throughout the years, and we could not think of a better partner.

We look forward to this new challenge and want to invite all players, guests, and spectators to join us in Doha for a fantastic tennis experience,” the QTF Press release added.