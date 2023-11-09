Doha Has Become A Global Cue Sports Destination, Says QBSF President

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Mohammed Al Ramzani, President of the Qatar Billiards and Snooker Federation (QBSF) has said that Doha has become a destination for global and continental billiards and snooker championships as the IBSF World Snooker (Men, Women and Masters) and English Billiards Championships – Doha 2023 got underway last Sunday.

The IBSF Worlds - Doha 2023 which began on November 5, will continue till November 24 at the La Maison Hotel in Bin Mahmoud.

Qatar has now hosted nine world championships in a row, which Al Ramzani stressed is an indication of the country's hosting abilities and reputation as a global sporting destination.

He said that QBSF provided all the preparations for the success of the nine world championships in snooker and English billiards, through the federation's constant work with the Asian and international bodies towards developing the game.

Al Ramzani explained that Qatar plays a major role in the continuity and development of billiards and snooker at the international level, pointing out that the game has also developed in Qatar with national players performing well at the world events with Ali Al Obaidly, Ahmed Saif and Bashar Hussein making it the round of 32.

Al Ramzani thanked the Ministry of Sports and Youth for its support to QBSF for all the international tournaments it organizes every season in Doha, considering it to be the main factor in the successes achieved recently.