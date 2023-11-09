Qatar Drift Championship Season Set To Get Underway

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Speed enthusiasts and thrill-seekers are in for an exhilarating experience as the highly-anticipated first round of the Qatar Drift Championship, a premier event of the new 2023/2024 season, is set to kick off this evening.

Under the gracious patronage of Chairman of Qatar Racing Club (QRC) H E Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Thani, the event promises high-octane excitement and intense competition.

Originally scheduled for last month but postponed due to adverse weather conditions, the championship has been rescheduled for tonight.

The action-packed evening will commence with technical inspections for participants at 4:00pm, followed by practice and testing sessions starting at 5:00pm.

Participants will have the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the track and optimize their cars during these sessions, lasting for over an hour and a half.

Following the practice sessions, an enlightening meeting will be held between the participants, the organizing committee, and the judging panel. This meeting aims to ensure that all competitors are well-versed in the championship rules, regulations, and organisational points.

The qualifying trial competitions will commence thereafter. The organising committee has planned two qualifying sessions tonight, allowing competitors to prepare their vehicles optimally for the tandem competitions.

Each participant will have two runs on the track, with their performance evaluated for placement on the dual matchups schedule for the tandem competitions starting at 7:00 PM.

The intense evening of drifting will culminate with the crowning of the top three winners, promising a thrilling spectacle for all attendees.

A significant addition to this season is the introduction of the National category, initiated under the gracious guidance of QRC General Manager Sheikh Jabor bin Khalid Al Thani.

This category provides a platform for local drivers within the international championship. A separate ranking system and podium recognition will be dedicated to the top three finishers in each round, encouraging Qatari and resident competitors to showcase their skills on the drift circuit.

The first round is expected to draw substantial public interest, and the QRC has planned a comprehensive experience for spectators.

Accompanying events suitable for all family members include a dedicated children's play area, a service area featuring various restaurants, competitive activities for electronic game enthusiasts, and special car races for children, ensuring a memorable experience for attendees of all ages.

The Qatar Drift Championship 2023/2024 season comprises five rounds, with the excitement set to continue with the second round scheduled for November 23-24.

The third round will take place at the end of the current year, followed by a break to host the Arab Drift Championship in January next year.

The championship will then resume with its final two rounds in February and March 2024.