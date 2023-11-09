Qatari Media Centre Organises Workshop On Advertisement

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Qatari Media Centre, a subsidiary of the Ministry of Culture, organised a training workshop entitled“The Impact of Advertising on the Public”.

Presented by Sumaya Tisha at the center's headquarters, the workshop addressed the definition of the concept of advertising , its nature and what distinguishes it from other media materials published by various media outlets. It also touched on the development of advertising methods over time and the manner and differences of the tools of advertising.

Participants learned about the types of advertisements and their role in the process of influence, in addition to the content, language and targeted groups of the advertisement, in addition to the messages that are intended to be conveyed through the advertisement. It also discussed the impact of the image used in advertising and its importance in the digital era.

Director of the Qatari Media Center Iman Al Kaabi, said that the workshop comes within the framework of modernizing advertising concepts in and the widespread use of social media in advertising.