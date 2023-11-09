Al Rayyan Club Organises Activities For Youth Under Qatar Sustainability Week

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As part of the activities of Qatar Sustainability Week 2023, the youth team at Al Rayyan Club has held a special programme for a day in Dukhan, which will include Dukhan Beach.

The event was held under the supervision of the Ministry of Sports and Youth, and in cooperation with the Friends of the Environment Centre, Al Shahaniya Municipality, CUC Ulster University, and Jassim Bin Hamad Secondary School for Boys.

The programme started from viewing until noon at the club headquarters to Dukhan. After that, participants arrived at the beach, where exercise and leadership activities were held. This event comes within the great efforts of the youth team at Al Rayyan Club to confirm that Qatar Sustainability Week is a national campaign that aims to involve the community in a group of activities and events related to sustainability to increase their environmental awareness and positive contribution to society, as Qatar Sustainability Week provides an ideal opportunity for various agencies and bodies in the country.

This national campaign also contributes to providing a platform that encourages all sectors and individuals to contribute to achieving Qatar's vision of sustainability and consolidating this culture and spreading it among all segments of society.

Faisal Al Hammadi, head of the youth body at Al Rayyan Club, said:“Qatar Sustainability Week comes in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030, given that environmental sustainability represents one of its basic pillars.”

He added,“Qatar Sustainability Week represents an affirmation of everyone's efforts to spread and enhance the culture of sustainability among various segments of society, and how to achieve the goals and standards of sustainable development. He explained that the celebration of Qatar Sustainability Week coincides with the country's hosting of the International Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha, which is the first exhibition of its kind to be held in the Middle East and North Africa, stressing that the club's youth body is participating in Expo 2023 Doha, in cooperation with Jassim Bin Hamad Secondary School for Boys.”