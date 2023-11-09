Ahlibank Holds Blood Donation Drive

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ahlibank, one of the leading financial institutions in Qatar, organised a blood donation campaign at its head office in Al Sadd in partnership with Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), to contribute and support the Blood Bank in Qatar and to raise awareness of the importance of donating blood.

This campaign is part of the bank's Corporate Social Responsibility and commitment to participate in building a healthier society.

Ahlibank's Deputy CEO - Business Support, Services & Human Resources Mohamed Al Namla said:“The campaign was very successful, and employees were enthusiastic to participate and donate blood. The blood campaign is held under the on-going cooperation between Ahlibank and HMC bringing together employees from all departments and branches of the bank who are keen on taking part in this humanitarian effort to support the blood bank reserve in Qatar and promoting employee awareness of the importance of blood donation.”

Al Namla further said:“We appreciate the active role that HMC plays, and their continuous efforts in alleviating the suffering of patients, and thanking the Bank's employees for their participation and support for all humanitarian and community initiatives.”