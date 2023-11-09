A Culinary Journey To Italy With Four-Hands Dinner At Alba By Enrico Crippa

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In a symphony of culinary excellence, Alba by Enrico Crippa is set to host a sensational Four Hands Dinner and Brunch featuring the remarkable talents of Head Chef Antonino D'Alessio and the esteemed Two Michelin Star Chef Fabrizio Mellino on November 17 and 18, 2023.

This exclusive collaboration promises an unforgettable gastronomic journey, combining the innovative and refined techniques of Chef Antonino D'Alessio with the culinary mastery of Chef Fabrizio Mellino. The event will showcase a specially curated menu that harmonises their unique styles, creating a fusion of flavours that will tantalize the taste buds of discerning diners.

Chef Fabrizio was raised in the culinary environment of Quattro Passi, a family restaurant located in Nerano on the breathtaking Penisola Sorrentina. His culinary journey began with studies at the Institute of Paul Bocuse in Lyon, France, where he refined his skills.

He further honed his craft at Monaco's Louis XV at the Hôtel de Paris before embarking on a culinary journey to Spain, where he contributed to the success of the three-Michelin-starred Quique Dacosta.

Chef Fabrizio says,“Each restaurant and chef gave me a different experience and I don't have a favourite. Now I prefer not to copy anyone but find my own way and conjure up the memories and tastes from my grandmother's dishes.”

Antonino D'Alessio, Head Chef at Alba by Enrico Crippa, began his culinary journey at the age of 16 at“Don Alfonso 1890,” a two Michelin-starred restaurant. After graduating with honors from the renowned ALMA culinary school, he embarked on a global culinary adventure, working with Michelin-starred chefs in Italy, London, and France, where he worked alongside Chef Anne Sophie Pic at the Three-Michelin Star Maison Pic.

Guests can anticipate a symphony of flavours, textures, and aromas as the chefs present a thoughtfully crafted multi-course menu that reflects the richness of Italian gastronomy while pushing the boundaries of culinary innovation. Dishes include Spaghetti alla Nerano, Risotto ai Funghi, Controfiletto di Angus e peperoni alla brace, salsa al tartufo nero, Sfogliatella Napoletana and many more.