SJC Delegation Visits Institutions In The Hague

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

The Hague: A delegation from the Supreme Judiciary Council conducted working visits to a number of international law institutions in The Hague, including the International Court of Justice, the International Criminal Court, and the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA).

The delegation held discussions with a number of judges in the three courts, which discussed ways to find patterns of technical cooperation to enhance the culture and capabilities of Qatari judges in matters of public and private international law, especially in light of the systematic global developments taking place in the field of international judicial cooperation and all kinds of dispute resolution mechanisms between countries.