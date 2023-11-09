Student Leaders Program Now Accepting Applications

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The 2024-2025 application for Student Leaders Program (SLP) is now open. To be eligible, the student must be between 20 to 24 years old, must be enrolled in an undergraduate or graduate programme, have recently graduated, or will start graduate studies in the fall of 2024.

SLP is a rigorous leadership and civic engagement programme for competitively selected undergraduate and graduate students from the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. Students are placed in US universities where they complete academic coursework, develop leadership and project management skills, and expand their understanding of civil society and participatory governance processes in the United States and MENA region.

The 2024 programme will focus on climate change and environmental protection. Students will develop civic engagement projects to address climate and environmental issues in their local communities.

The SLP is a yearlong three-part programme: pre-summer, summer, and post-summer with the most intensive part taking place during the summer. The summer programme is an intensive four-week programme, and is tentatively scheduled to take place from June 28 until July 26, 2024.

Deadline for application is December 18. The programme is open to Qatari, Syrian, or Yemeni citizens residing in Qatar who has a commitment to addressing climate change through leadership and civic engagement, must demonstrate strong commitment to addressing climate change/environmental issues within your community, and must have high English language skills.

