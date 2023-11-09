Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Discusses Bilateral Relations With Qatar's Charge D'affaires

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka H E Ali Sabry met with Acting Charge d'Affaires at the Embassy of the State of Qatar to Sri Lanka Ali bin Hassan Al Emadi. The meeting discussed aspects of bilateral cooperation between the two countries. The Sri Lankan Foreign Minister expressed his country's thanks to the State of Qatar for its efforts in evacuating 11 Sri Lankans from Gaza Strip.