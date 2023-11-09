Philippines Thanks Qatar For Mediation On Evacuations Of Foreigners From Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Manila: Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines H E Enrique Manalo met Ambassador of Qatar to the Philippines H E Ahmed Saad Al Hamidi. During the meeting, they discussed aspects of cooperation between the two countries.

The Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs expressed his country's thanks to Qatar for its mediation efforts to open the Rafah crossing to foreigners, including Filipinos. He also expressed the Philippines' appreciation for Qatari mediation to release the hostages.