Qatar-French Friendship Group Holds Meetings

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Paris: The Parliamentary Friendship Group between the State of Qatar and the French Republic at the Shura Council, under the chairmanship of H E Dr. Ali bin Fetais Al Marri, a council member and the group's president, held separately meetings with H E Christophe Naegelen, President of the French-Qatari Friendship Group in the French National Assembly (the lower house of the parliament), and H E Jean-Louis Bourlanges, the President of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the French National Assembly.

During these meetings, they reviewed the cooperative relations between the Shura Council and the French National Assembly and explored ways to enhance them. They also discussed the prospects for cooperation and joint coordination between both sides.