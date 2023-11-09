PHCC Organises 5Th International Primary Health Care Conference

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha : The Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) will host today the 5th International Primary Health Care Conference under the theme“Primary Care Today: Lessons Learnt, Future Action for Sustainability.”

The conference will take place from November 9 to 12 with the participation of approximately 1,000 attendees from all around the world.

According to the PHCC statement, the conference will cover a range of topics through six workshops and 33 sessions, facilitating the exchange of expertise and best medical practices in this field.

The main subjects of the conference include various areas such as health promotion, healthcare resilience in the face of global crises, advancements in clinical practices in primary care, quality improvement, capacity building, and artificial intelligence innovations, as well as specialised topics in infectious disease monitoring and control, among others.