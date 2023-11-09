Cabinet Approves Several Draft Decisions

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

QNA - Doha

Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani chaired the Cabinet's regular meeting held at its seat at the Amiri Diwan yesterday morning.

The Cabinet gave approval of a draft decision of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change to amend some provisions of the executive regulations of the Environmental Protection Law issued by Decision No. 4 of 2005.

It also approved a draft decision of the Minister of Transport specifying the conditions for the certificate of professional competence and the entities licenced to approve it.

The Cabinet also approved a draft decision on the provisions of Article 15 of Law No. 9 of 2019 regarding road transport of hazardous substances.

The Cabinet gave approval of a draft letter of intent between the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change in the State of Qatar and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco); a draft letter of intent to bridge the gaps in current and future workforce skills between the government of the State of Qatar and the World Economic Forum and a draft memorandum of understanding between the Police Academy in the State of Qatar and the King Fahd Security College in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

It also gave approval of a draft memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the fields of social development and the family between the government of the State of Qatar and the government of the Republic of Tunisia; a draft memorandum of understanding between the government of the State of Qatar and the government of the Republic of Rwanda for cooperation in the fields of communications and information technology.

The Cabinet reviewed the following topics and took appropriate decisions thereon: a draft Cabinet decision regarding the system of attaches and technical and administrative employees assigned to work in the country's diplomatic and consular missions. The semi-annual report of the Committee for Regulation of Non-Qatari Ownership and Use of the Real Estate during the period from 3/1 to 9/10/2023. Report on the outcomes of the 49th session of the Arab Labour Conference. A report on the outcomes of the visit made by Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs to the Republic of Croatia during September 2023.