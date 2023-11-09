United Kingdom initiates ban on recreational use of nitrous oxide

(MENAFN) The United Kingdom has initiated a ban on the possession of nitrous oxide, commonly referred to as "laughing gas," for recreational use, citing potential health risks and a sharp rise in its consumption. The British government has reclassified nitrous oxide as a Class C drug, a category that includes substances like anabolic steroids and khat. Consequently, the possession of this substance with the intent to inhale it for its psychoactive effects is now deemed a criminal offense, as stated by the Ministry of Interior.



Interior Minister Chris Phillip emphasized that the move sends a clear message to the public, particularly to young individuals who are more inclined to use this readily available and affordable substance. Nitrous oxide has been associated with anti-social behavior, often observed in public spaces, and has become a societal concern.



In response to the alarming surge in recreational nitrous oxide use, the European Monitoring Center for Drugs and Drug Addiction has expressed concerns over the past year, particularly in specific regions of Europe.



This gas exerts short-term psychological effects that typically manifest approximately three to four minutes after inhalation. Notably, the streets of London's renowned Notting Hill Carnival were marked by images of numerous discarded nitrous oxide canisters. A staggering 13 tons of this substance were collected after the event, underscoring the scale of its consumption and its impact on public spaces. The UK's ban on nitrous oxide is a measure aimed at curbing the recreational use of this substance and addressing associated social and health concerns.

