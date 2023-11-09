Raiden Resources Limited (ASX:RDN) Report Exceptional Lithium Results &Amp;Amp; Additional Spodumene XRD

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

Raiden Resources Limited (ASX:RDN) (FRA:YM4) is pleased to announce assay results received from rock chip sampling, as part of the detailed mapping undertaken in September 2023, undertaken in preparation for drill planning, over its Andover South tenements. The results continue to indicate high potential for significant and mineralised Lithium-Tantalum-Caesium ("LCT") pegmatites.Significant new results from Andover South (those greater than 2% Li2O) include:o 3.80% Li2O - sample R21843o 3.64% Li2O - sample R21952o 2.97% Li2O - sample R21923o 2.87% Li2O - sample R21989o 2.79% Li2O - sample R21949o 2.77% Li2O - sample R21922o 2.71% Li2O - sample R21918o 2.63% Li2O - sample R21947o 2.57% Li2O - sample R21907o 2.54% Li2O - sample R21979o 2.40% Li2O - sample R21945o 2.25% Li2O - sample R21921o 2.17% Li2O - sample R21990o 2.15% Li2O - sample R21987Mr Dusko Ljubojevic, Managing Director of Raiden commented: "While the high-grade results from Andover South continues to impress us, we are particularly excited by the definition of further mineralised pegmatites on the western periphery of the high-grade trend we have defined to date. The western anomalies are reporting the highest grades defined to date and are characterised by multiple pegmatites. The work we have undertaken over the last quarter is yielding multiple high-value targets for the planned drill campaign. Drilling will be initiated as soon as the heritage surveys are completed and the Program of Work ("POW") has been approved by the Department of Mines, which management are advancing as a key priority.We will continue to evaluate the prospects, which will hopefully result in further high-priority targets. At the same time we are progressing with the evaluation of the entire portfolio of projects for LCT mineralisation."Detailed structural mapping and outcrop sampling program was undertaken during early October on E47/4062, as the Company continues to gather data required for effective planning of the upcoming drill program.A total of 143 rock chip samples were collected from outcrops on the Andover South Project during the recent sampling program, of which a total of 34 samples, or 24% of the total samples, assayed greater than 1% Li2O. These results continue to encourage the Company on the high-grade grade nature of outcropping pegmatites at Andover South, with multiple, high-grade pegmatites assaying with significant Li2O values.Further XRD ResultsThe Company undertook further semi-quantitative XRD analysis on whole rock chip samples collected during late August 2023.The samples were submitted to Duratec Australia Limited in Perth for analysis, with preparation completed at Duratec's accredited laboratory. The XRD analysis was undertaken at the John de Laeter Centre at Curtin University, located in Bentley, WA.Samples selected for analysis had previously returned 2.14% (sample # R21533) and 2.11% (sample #R21826) Li2O values.The XRD analysis further confirms previously reported results that Spodumene is likely the dominant lithium bearing mineral in on the Andover South project. It should be noted that these XRD analysis results were undertaken on outcropping rock samples and not from drill core and therefore may not be representative of the entire mineralised system. On completion of the drilling program, management will submit larger, representative samples for further analysis.Portfolio EvaluationThe Company continues to evaluate the potential for LCT mineralisation throughout the remainder of the portfolio, including on Mt Sholl, Arrow, Tabba Tabba and Pyramid projects.Current activities are focussed on a recently completed soil sampling program on the Mt Sholl Project, along trend from Greentech Metals Ltd Osbourne JV lithium project, and the re-assaying for LCT suite of minerals of historic soil assay pulps on the Arrow North Project area (originally sampled to assess the gold potential of the area).*To view tables and figures, please visit:

DUSKO LJUBOJEVIC Managing Director RAIDEN RESOURCES LIMITED