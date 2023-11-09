Three Cryptos That Traders Are Buying Today: Ripple, Everlodge And Pancakeswap

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) According to the on-chart data, Ripple (XRP), PancakeSwap (CAKE), and Everlodge (ELDG) are three cryptocurrencies that are showcasing a buy sign on the chart today. Each crypto is showcasing a solid level of momentum and is trading high into the green zone. But just what kind of returns can they provide? To find out, we will go over each one of them individually.

Summary





Ripple can rise in value to $1.26 by the end of 2023



PancakeSwap to increase in value to $3.04 by the end of Q4 Everlodge is projected to grow 30x at launch

Ripple (XRP) to climb to $1.26 by the end of 2023

Ripple (XRP) also showcased a bullish performance on the daily chart. Specifically, the crypto increased by 12% in the last 24 hours. However, Ripple is also up 38.2% on the monthly chart, signifying positive market sentiment. During the past week, the XRP crypto traded between $0.568484 and $0.725864 in value.

Currently, the Ripple market cap is at $38,811,782,186, making it the fifth largest crypto. Based on the current on-chart data, the Ripple price prediction places it at a value of $1.26 by the end of 2023.

PancakeSwap to surge in value to $3.04 by the end of 2023

PancakeSwap (CAKE) is trading into the green zone after significantly increasing in value. During the past 14 days, the PancakeSwap crypto is up 104.6% in value. Moreover, during the past week, the crypto saw its low point at $1.22, with its high point at $2.43.

In addition, the PancakeSwap market cap is at $549,279,108, making it the 82nd largest crypto. Based on this level of momentum, it's showcasing a buy signal. According to the PancakeSwap price prediction, it can surge to $3.04 by the end of 2023.

Everlodge (ELDG) to feature a dedicated Launchpad

But Ripple and PancakeSwap were not the only two cryptos to grab attention. Everlodge is an upcoming real estate marketplace that can enable anyone the opportunity to engage with the real estate market starting with a low cost, whilst also getting passive income.

The upcoming marketplace will feature unique blockchain technology that can disrupt the industry completely. Each property will get digitized and then minted as an NFT. What this means is that instead of paying millions of dollars to own a property, investors can co-own it at just $100.

This way, whenever the property is rented out, they can get capital passively. In addition, there is a dedicated Launchpad through which property builders can raise capital from the community. However, early investors in these projects can get massive ROI.

ELDG is the native crypto that can be staked for passive income as well, but it can also be used for governance. Now, during Stage 6 of the presale, the token is offered at $0.023.

At launch, analysts project that the cryptocurrency can climb in value by 30x upon its listing on Tier-1 CEXs. As a result, it also showcases a buy signal on the daily chart.

Visit Everlodge

Contact Details

Everlodge Media Team

