Citibank Announces 2023 Citi Tax Season Loan Annualized Percentage Rate As Low As 1.78% [1]

HONG KONG SAR - 9 November 2023 - Citibank announces the launch of 2023 Citi Tax Season Loan, available for same day approval and same day loan disbursement [2]. Selected customers can enjoy Annualized Percentage Rate ("APR") as low as 1.78% [1]. Upon successful application of 2023 Citi Tax Season Loan during promotion period, customers can enjoy up to HK$8,000 cash coupon reward [3].



Features of Citi Tax Season Loan :



Same day approval and same day loan disbursement [2]

APR as low as 1.78% [1]

Loan amount up to HK$3,500,000 or 12 times of monthly salary, whichever is lower

Repayment term up to 60 months [4]

Enjoy up to HK8,000 cash coupon reward [3] HK$0 handling fee Eligible customers [5] who successfully apply for the Citi Tax Season Loan from today to December 31, 2023 and drawdown a specific loan amount with a repayment term of 12 months or above on or before January 14, 2024 can enjoy up to HK$8,000 cash coupon reward [3]. The higher the loan amount, the more cash coupon rewards there will be. Please refer to the table below for details:





Loan Amount (HK$)

Repayment Term

Cash Coupon Reward (HK$)

Citigold Private Client (CPC)/ Citigold / Citi ULTIMA cardholders [6]

Other customers

$1,500,000

or above

24 months above

$8,000

$4,000

12 to 24 months

$4,000

$2,000

$800,000

to $1,499,999

24 months above

$4,000

$2,500

12 to 24 months

$2,500

$1,500

$400,000

to $799,999

24 months above

$2,000

$1,500

12 to 24 months

$1,500

$1,000

$100,000

to $399,999

24 months above

$700

$600

12 to 24 months

$500

$400



Accumulated tax payment amount

via Citi PayAll or Citi Online Banking (HK$)

Rebate entitled (HK$)

$50,001 - $100,000

$100

$100,001 - $200,000

$250

> $200,000

$500



Terms and conditions of Citi Tax Season Loan apply. Please visit , Citi Mobile® App, Citibank branches or call 2963 6413 to apply.In additional to the tax loan offer, Citibank also launches. Customers can enjoy up to HK$500 rebate by paying tax through Citi PayAll or Citi Online Banking with designated Citi Credit Cards [7] to reach designated tax payment amount [8] and accumulating retail spending of HK$3,000[9] from November 1, 2023 to February 29, 2024.'Pay tax and get up to HK$500 Spending Rebate Promotion' is subject to relevant terms and conditions. For details and registration, please visit: citibank/pay-tax23.To borrow or not to borrow? Borrow only if you can repay!Terms and conditions:[1] The Annualized Percentage Rate ("APR") of as low as 1.78% is calculated based on the monthly flat rate 0.080% with loan amount of HK$1,500,000 and repayment tenor of 12 months. APR is calculated based on the guidelines as set out in the Code of Banking Practice and rounded up to the nearest two decimal places. Interest is calculated on the basis of 365 days per year. The actual APR applicable may differ, which is to be considered on a case-by-case basis in accordance with customer's profile. An APR is a reference rate which includes the basic interest rate and other fees and charges of a product expressed as an annualized rate.[2] Same day approval and same day loan disbursement is only applicable to selected customers who successfully submit the required documents together with a filled in application form before 10am of that working day (Monday to Friday). Actual approval and loan disbursement time may differ based on the information provided.[3] A cash coupon redemption letter (if applicable) will be mailed to the Eligible Customers' Hong Kong correspondence address according to The Bank's record on or before March 31, 2024 applicable to customers who do not hold any Personal Loan account offered by Citibank (Hong Kong) Limited at the time of application.[4] Citi Tax Season Loan's repayment term is from 6 to 60 months.[5] Citibank Personal Loan account of Eligible Customers must be valid and in good condition without any late payment or early repayment, otherwise The Bank reserves the right to forfeit the eligibility of an Eligible Customer to participate in this promotion and the Eligible Customer shall immediately repay to The Bank full amount of Reward under this promotion.[6] The Offer for Citigold Private Client/ Citigold Client or Citi ULTIMA cardholder is only applicable to the applicant who fulfill the following requirement from the date of application to the issue date of redemption letter (both dates inclusive):- Citigold Private Client should maintain the account balance at HK$8,000,000 or above, Citigold Client should maintain the account balance at HK$1,500,000 or above and Citi ULTIMA cardholder needs to hold the Citi ULTIMA card.[7] Designated Citi Credit Cards include Citi Prestige Card, Citi PremierMiles Card, Citi Cash Back Card, Citi The Club Credit Card, Citi Rewards Card, Citi Rewards UnionPay Card, Citi HKTVmall Card, Citi Octopus Card, Citi Plus® Credit Card and Citi Clear Card. Citi PayAll is not applicable to Citi Rewards UnionPay Card.[8] This Promotion is only applicable to the Eligible Retail Transactions and the payment of Salaries Tax for the 2022/2023 tax year made with any Eligible Card accounts during the Promotion Period ("Tax Payment"). Payments for Tax Reserve Certificates, Business Registration or Stamp Duty are not applicable.[9] For definitions of Eligible Retail Transactions and Ineligible retail transactions, please refer to citibank/pay-tax23[10] In the event of discrepancy or inconsistency between this English version of the terms and conditions and the Chinese version, the English version shall prevail.