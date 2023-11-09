Mayer Brown To Debut Inclusion For All Exhibit At Tedxtinhauwomen Event

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 9 November 2023 - Mayer Brown is proud to be a top tier sponsor of the 2023 TEDxTinHauWomen's "Two Steps Forward" event, and is collaborating with The Zubin Foundation and City University of Hong Kong to present an "Inclusion For All" exhibit at the event fair to raise awareness around the experiences of ethnic minorities and women in Hong Kong and to encourage inclusion for all.



Through thought-provoking visuals and interactive installations, visitors will gain deeper insights into the importance of inclusivity and the need to break down biases and barriers to support the wellbeing of all members of society. An immersive Virtual Reality programme, developed by City University of Hong Kong, will be part of the interactive exhibit to cultivate an empathetic understanding of the challenges and frustrations faced by ethnic minorities in Hong Kong.



Hong Tran, Employment & Benefits partner of Mayer Brown and Chair of the firm's Diversity and Inclusion Committee in Asia , said, "Working to build a better community to live and work is important to Mayer Brown, which this year celebrates its 160th Anniversary in Hong Kong. Everyone has a part to play in our community. We consider it an imperative that the voice of our ethnic minority and women be heard. As part of this year's TEDxTinHauWomen event, Mayer Brown's "Inclusion For All" exhibit seeks to highlight this part of our community and promote greater inclusion for all."



Amita Haylock, partner in Mayer Brown's Asia IP & TMT group and Co-Chair of the firm's Women's Network in Asia , said, "Our exhibit aims to foster community awareness and contribute to a more inclusive Hong Kong through visually engaging displays and interactive elements that showcase the diverse experiences and challenges faced by Hong Kong's ethnic minorities. In particular - to call attention to the women in these communities, remove barriers and build a more comprehensive Hong Kong. Working in collaboration with the event organisers and taking "Two Steps Forward", we are using immersive technology and personal stories as powerful tools to accelerate the increasing consciousness around diversity and the vital importance of inclusivity for all."



TEDxTinHauWomen is the longest-standing TEDx event dedicated to women in Hong Kong, and speakers at the event will be sharing their personal stories on a variety of ideas that are pertinent to Hong Kong, aiming to challenge and inspire the audience.



Event details

Date: 14 November 2023 (Tuesday)

Time: Registration starts at 1:00 pm

Venue: The Xiqu Centre - 88 Austin Road West, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon



Since 2021, Mayer Brown has been a committed partner of The Zubin Foundation's Emerging Talent Internship Programme. To date, 22 interns of ethnic minority background from various programmes led by different non-profit organisations have successfully completed internships at Mayer Brown. Mayer Brown's commitment to diversity and inclusion continues through various initiatives, including sponsorship of The Amber Foundation's EMPOWER programme, sponsorship of The Zubin Foundation's Young Women Scholarship, and providing summer internship opportunities for female ethnic minority law students in partnership with Amber Foundation.



