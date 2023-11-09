Boeing's Q3 earnings fall amid production challenges

(MENAFN) During the third quarter of this year, American aircraft manufacturing giant Boeing reported a substantial drop in profits, with earnings plummeting to USD68.1 million compared to USD1.13 billion during the same period last year. Earnings per share also saw a stark decline, amounting to USD0.47, in stark contrast to the USD7.84 recorded during the corresponding period the previous year.



However, after adjusting for non-recurring items, Boeing's profits for the third quarter reached USD635.5 million, equivalent to USD4.36 per share. Notably, this exceeded the expectations of industry analysts, who had anticipated earnings of USD3.99 per share.



Despite the challenging financial results, Boeing's revenues exhibited a marginal increase during the third quarter, rising to USD2.52 billion in comparison to USD2.51 billion in the same period of the previous year.



In response to quality issues impacting the production of its popular aircraft, Boeing recently scaled back its annual delivery target to 737 aircraft. The company now anticipates delivering between 375 and 400 single-aisle aircraft in the current year. This adjustment follows the acknowledgment by company officials that the required repairs to a portion of the aircraft's fuselage have proven to be more complex than initially expected.



Boeing remains steadfast in its financial goals, maintaining a target of achieving free cash flows within the range of USD3 to USD5 billion for the current year. Additionally, the company has reiterated its objective to double its cash flows to USD10 billion by the mid-point of the current decade. Boeing also retains its delivery goals for the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, which serves as another vital source of revenue for the corporation.

