New Medical Aid Aircraft Dispatched To Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 9 (Petra) -- The Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO) in collaboration with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), on Thursday dispatched a new medical aircraft to the Gaza Strip.The aircraft, loaded with approximately 45 tons of medical supplies, aims to bolster the healthcare sector in the region.JHCO Secretary-General Hussein Shibli indicated that this deployment signifies the fourth by Jordan, with coordinated efforts involving the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Armed Forces/Air Force, and security agencies.The cargo is slated to reach the Gaza Strip via the Egyptian Rafah Crossing, with distribution planned to various hospitals in Gaza. The intent is to fortify these medical facilities with vital medicines and consumables.Shibli underscored that this humanitarian endeavor reflects the ongoing commitment of JHCO to channel the generosity of the Jordanian people toward supporting the people of Gaza, with a primary focus on aiding hospitals to address the prevailing challenges in the region.Moreover, Shibli stated that contributions are welcomed through cash donations to the organization's bank account at Union Bank (account number JO32 UBSI 1030 0000 4010 1659 9151 06) or via electronic wallets, including CliQ JHCOGAZA. Additionally, donations can be made through services such as "eFAWATEERcom" and the official website >