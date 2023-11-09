Faisali, Wihdat Resume Asian Competitions

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Faisali host Qatar's Sadd as they resume AFC Champions League round robin group stages Group B matches on Monday.

The team will try to make up for their last disappointing away game against their Qatari guests when they lost 6-0, after earlier

losses to UAE's Sharjah and to Uzbekistan's Nasaf Qarshi 1-0.

The top team from each group will advance to Round 2 alongside the top 3 second placed teams.

Faisali are trying hard to stabilise the team's performance and lineup after inconsistent coaching staff, injuries and unwarranted mistakes in defence and offence leading to their worst results ever including losing 6-0 to Sadd.

They played week 7 of the Jordan Pro League this week beating Jalil 4-0 to stay third.

On the other hand, Wihdat who with Faisali had less than two weeks to amend the breaches in lineup and strategy before they resume Asian Football Confederation AFC Cup and AFC Champions League matches respectively, resume their Asian Cup matches on Tuesday.

Wihdat will play Iraq's Kahraba'a in Basra having taken the lead in the second tier Asian competition after the initial three rounds. Playing in Group B, Wihdat beat Kahraba'a 3-1 after they lost to Kuwait SC 2-1 and beat Aleppo's Ittihad 2-0 in the first leg.

They will need to top the group to secure their spot and advance , as only the best runner-up among 3 West Asia groups will advance as well.

Wihdat head into the AFC Cup after beating Salt 1-0 and staying at second after week 7 of the Jordan Pro League, with Hussein keeping a slim 2 point lead.



