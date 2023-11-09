Sims Limited Announces Appointment Of Warrick Ranson As Chief Financial Officer

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Sims Limited (ASX:SGM ), a global leader in sustainability and an enabler of the circular economy, today announced the appointment of Warrick Ranson as group chief financial officer (CFO), effective 4 December 2023. Mr. Ranson will succeed interim CFO Steve Skurnac , who has held the position since 1 October 2023.

Mr. Ranson, who will report to Stephen Mikkelsen , Sims Limited's managing director and chief executive officer, brings more than two decades of extensive executive-level experience from senior positions within blue-chip corporations, operating across global markets in the mining and resources industries.

“I am delighted to welcome Warrick to our team. His outstanding track record in fostering innovation, cultivating a growth-oriented culture, and delivering shareholder value will further enhance Sims Limited's culture,” Mr. Mikkelsen commented on the appointment.“Warrick will be a significant contributor to the team as we navigate through an important phase of our organization, including recycling capital, pursuing growth initiatives, and optimising our cost structure. This appointment comes as we undergo significant business transformation, and I am confident that he will play a pivotal role in our continued success.”

Before this appointment, Mr. Ranson served as Chief Financial Officer at OZ Minerals Limited for nearly six years where he was instrumental in guiding that company through a period of substantial growth and value creation. Previously, Mr. Ranson spent approximately 18 years with Rio Tinto in various roles. Throughout his tenure, responsibilities included overseeing significant capital investments and merger and acquisition activities for the Copper product group. Additionally, Mr. Ranson played a pivotal role in driving business development initiatives as chief commercial officer for the Iron Ore business, Rio Tinto's largest operating division.

Mr. Ranson will be based at Sims Limited's corporate headquarters in Sydney, Australia.

About Sims Limited

Founded in 1917, Sims Limited creates value by using circular solutions to provide pathways to a low-carbon economy. Through its three business divisions, Sims Lifecycle Services , Sims Metal , and Sims Resource Renewal , Sims Limited enables the reuse of finite natural resources and fosters decarbonisation of customers' supply chains, which creates measurable, positive impact for individuals, communities, industries and governments. Anchored by its purpose, create a world without waste to preserve our planet, Sims Limited's three sustainability pillars , operate responsibly, close the loop, and partner for change, drive their strategic approach for creating new, innovative solutions that make resources available for future use and reduce environmental loss. The company's ordinary shares are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: SGM ) and its American Depositary Shares are quoted on the Over-the-Counter market in the United States (USOTC: SMSMY ). For more information, visit .

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink