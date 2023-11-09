Applications For Season 16 Of Stars Of Science Are Open

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) Qatar Foundation's (QF) edutainment show Stars of Science – which drives scientific innovation and entrepreneurship among Arab youth – announced that applications for its upcoming season 16 are open, and invited aspiring Arab innovators to apply for an opportunity to join the show and transform their innovative ideas into tangible solutions.

Claiming the title of Top Arab Innovator in season 15 was robotics engineer Mohammed Abbas Albumijdad from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. He created a crawler robot for vertical surfaces, named 'Wall-Bot'. Designed specifically to monitor large vertical spaces, it will be used for various purposes, including the inspection of dams and skyscrapers, as well as bridges for cracks, cleaning, and other purposes in hard-to-reach or hazardous areas.

“I am proud to be the first Saudi winner in Stars of Science, and I dedicate this win to my fellow countrymen. My journey on the show had its fair share of challenges, but I am happy that it eventually led to the creation of the first robotic prototype that will help engineers around the world in their inspection of building sites, and has the potential to save countless human lives per year. This wouldn't have been possible without the support provided by Stars of Science,” said Albumijdad.

Since its inception in 2009, Stars of Science has generated an extensive network of local and international partnerships. Recognizing the importance of fostering the next generation of Arab innovators through global collaborations and mentorships, Stars of Science organized a trip to Hong Kong for the three finalists of season 15, taking them to the heart of technological advancement at Cyberport and the Hong Kong Science Park. There, they got the opportunity to engage and forge connections with rising tech enterprises and build active synergies that will drive forward the future of technology and innovation.

Comprising 168 members from 18 Arab countries, the Stars of Science alumni community underscores the region's potential for scientific excellence and innovation. Notably, Ahmad Al Ghazi, a finalist from season 2, has gained recognition for pioneering the AI-powered walker, the 'CAN Go' smart cane, making it to TIME's list of the 200 best inventions of 2023.

Last year saw the crowning of the show's first female winner, Sumaiya Al Siyabi, whose passion for marine life led to the creation of the device, 'Remediation and Disposal of Micro-Plastics', which can trap and dispose of microplastics in large water bodies.

“As a working mother and scientist, I am grateful for the support I got from Stars of Science in realizing my entrepreneurial ambitions. I encourage all aspiring innovators to apply for the next season as this show is an incredible platform that can turn your vision into reality and change the world,” says Al Siyabi.

Season 14 alumnus Youcef Fermi is currently working as the lead research and development engineer of atmospheric plasma innovative applications in a French-based firm. by disrupting the traditional method of producing hydrogen gas through ground-breaking technology, also known as the plasma torch downstream process.

“My experience as a Stars of Science candidate transformed my mindset. As an academic, I had assumed that developing an innovative device to market standards would take years. However, the program, with its network of high-level experts, provided me with all the knowledge and resources I needed to accelerate the production process from idea to market in just three months,” said Fermi.

To apply for Stars of Science season 16, please submit your application by Friday, 1 December 2023 on the website , where you can also learn more about the alumni, innovations, and what their successes could mean for you.

Throughout 15 years of success, Stars of Science – the edutainment TV initiative of Qatar Foundation (QF) – has leveraged its position as the premier innovation show in the Arab world to empower Arab innovators to successfully transform innovative ideas into tangible solutions, strengthening the culture of innovation within Arab youth. In its sustained journey that started in 2009, the show has demonstrated how young Arab innovators develop technological solutions for their communities, aiming to improve people's well-being, provide financial opportunities to their local citizens, and advance sustainable development.

Over a 12-week process, the contestants develop their solutions experimentally in a shared innovation space, competing against time with the mentorship and support of a team of experienced engineers and product developers.

An expert panel of jurors assess and select more promising innovators and their projects every week across several prototyping and testing rounds until three finalists remain to compete for a share of the Grand Prize. Jury deliberation and online voting from the public determine the rankings of the two top winners.

Qatar Foundation – Unlocking Human Potential

Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development (QF) is a non-profit organization that supports Qatar on its journey to becoming a diversified and sustainable economy. QF strives to serve the people of Qatar and beyond by providing specialized programs across its innovation-focused ecosystem of education, research and development, and community development.

QF was founded in 1995 by His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the Father Amir, and Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, who shared the vision to provide Qatar with quality education. Today, QF's world-class education system offers lifelong learning opportunities to community members as young as six months through to doctoral level, enabling graduates to thrive in a global environment and contribute to the nation's development.

QF is also creating a multidisciplinary innovation hub in Qatar, where homegrown researchers are working to address local and global challenges. By promoting a culture of lifelong learning and fostering social engagement through programs that embody Qatari culture, QF is committed to empowering the local community and contributing to a better world for all.

