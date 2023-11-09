Elections, bond markets clash as international leaders navigate financial challenges

(MENAFN) Signs of an impending epic clash are emerging on the horizon, set to unfold in 2024, a year marked by a multitude of electoral contests and national competitions spanning from the United States to India. This calendar packed with elections creates a temptation for current leaders seeking re-election to ramp up public spending in a bid to secure another term in office. However, this ambition puts them on a collision course with global bond vigilantes who have awoken from their prolonged slumber, spurred by a new era of high interest rates, and are prepared to take swift action to confront and penalize spendthrift politicians.



As observed earlier in the year, over 30 countries are preparing for elections, granting nearly two out of three adults in the democratic world the opportunity to voice their opinions. This historic year for democratic participation sets the stage for political parties to employ their customary pre-election strategies, which often involve extravagant expenditures. However, excessive financial profligacy may summon the newly vigilant bond market advocates and protectors to the arena, disrupting the democratic festivities and prompting a massive sell-off of the country's bonds and currency.



Many governments have fallen into the clutches of an immense debt trap during the ongoing pandemic, rendering them susceptible targets for such financial onslaughts. These clashes are likely to ensue primarily in countries whose leaders face mounting pressure to escalate spending due to their plummeting popularity. Yet, this predicament is increasingly common, extending to the vast majority of nations. Analyzing opinion polls in ten developed and developing countries reveals that in three out of four nations, support for incumbent governments dwindled over the past year. In developing countries, support averages at 45 percent, while in the ten developed nations, it teeters near a historically low 36 percent.



The year 2024 is poised to be a pivotal juncture where electoral aspirations and fiscal discipline collide, shaping the political landscape and economic fortunes of nations across the globe.

