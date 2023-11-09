King Meets EU Commission President, Stresses Need For Gaza Ceasefire

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah on Tuesday met European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels, and stressed the need to work towards a ceasefire in Gaza and protect civilians.

The King reaffirmed the importance of abiding by international humanitarian law, ensuring the delivery of relief and medical aid to Gaza, and supporting international organisations working there, according to a Royal Court statement.



Also at the meeting, attended by HRH Crown Prince Hussein, His Majesty stressed Jordan's rejection of any attempt to separate the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, noting that they form part of the Palestinian state.

The King called for working towards a radical solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict based on the two-state solution, in the post-war phase.

The meeting also covered the partnership and cooperation between Jordan and the European Union and keenness to strengthen them in various fields.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi attended the meeting.



