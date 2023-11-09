King Calls For Stepping Up Efforts With Int'l Community To Stop War On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah on Wednesday received Bahrain Defence Force Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Theyab bin Saqr Al Nuaimi, and stressed the need to step up efforts with the international community to push towards stopping the war on Gaza.

King Abdullah called for exerting all efforts to protect civilians, end the siege on Gaza, and allow the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to the Strip, according to a Royal Court statement.

His Majesty reiterated that military or security solutions will not resolve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, and that a political solution is needed to achieve just and comprehensive peace on the basis of the two-state solution.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti attended the meeting.




