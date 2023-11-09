Former ECB Governor forecasts Eurozone decline by year-end 2023

(MENAFN) Former European Central Bank (ECB) Governor Mario Draghi's recent economic forecast has drawn attention as he articulated the possibility of a recession looming over the eurozone by the conclusion of 2023. Draghi shared his outlook during a conference held in Brussels and organized by the Financial Times. In his assessment, Draghi stressed that while the expectation of a recession exists, it is unlikely to manifest as a deeply destabilizing or severe economic downturn.



The former Italian Prime Minister's remarks were quoted by the newspaper, wherein he expressed, "It is almost certain that we will go through a recession by the end of the year." He further emphasized that this projection appears to be especially clear when considering the initial two quarters of the subsequent year.



Draghi's economic projections come against the backdrop of news indicating a contraction in the eurozone's economic performance during the three months leading up to the end of September. Germany, a prominent player within the eurozone, has played a role in amplifying the economic challenges facing the region. The successive hikes in interest rates, primarily implemented to combat inflationary pressures, have also been influential in shaping the economic landscape of the eurozone.



Mario Draghi's assessment underscores the mounting economic uncertainties in the eurozone, underlining the necessity for strategic measures and careful economic management to navigate the impending recession and its potential ramifications for the region and its member states.

MENAFN09112023000045015682ID1107399145