RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG Increases Consolidated Profit And Revenues

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG increases consolidated profit and revenues

09.11.2023 / 09:00 CET/CEST

Corporate News Bad Neustadt a. d. Saale | 9 November 2023

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG increases consolidated profit and revenues



In the first nine months of 2023, RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG was able to increase revenues by 21.7 million euros to 1,089.0 million euros (9M 2022:

1,067.3 million euros) despite the end to reimbursements from the legislator relating to COVID-19 legislation. Consolidated profit improved compared with the same period of the previous year by 33.7 per cent to 23.8 million euros (9M 2022:

17.8 million euros). At 73.4 million euros, EBITDA was down 4.1 per cent compared with the previous year's level (9M 2022: 76.5 million euros). The increase in materials and consumables used of 30.6 million euros or 9.3 per cent was disproportionate to the rise in revenues due to higher purchasing prices. From January to September 2023 a total of 664,594 patients were treated on an inpatient and outpatient basis in the hospitals and medical care centres, 3.6% more compared with the same period of the previous year (9M 2022: 641,622). “The first nine months of financial year 2023 at RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG continued to be characterized by the considerable uncertainties in connection with geopolitical risks and their effects, rising energy and commodity prices and the associated high, albeit declining, level of inflation. Our attention was also focused on the impending hospital reform the specific impacts of which are not yet foreseeable at this time. However, we believe the position of our hospitals makes us well prepared for that”, said Stefan Stranz, CFO of RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG.

Forecast confirmed For the current financial year 2023, RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG continues to expect revenues of 1.5

billion euros within a range of +/- 5 per cent. For earnings before interest, tax and depreciation/amortisation (EBITDA), we continue to expect a level of between 103 million euros and 109

million euros. It should be noted that the outlook is subject to considerable uncertainties in connection with the geopolitical risks and their impacts, the effects of inflation on cost development, the macroeconomic environment and any regulatory measures affecting our remuneration structure in 2023. Full results are published in the Quarterly Statement at:



RHÖN-KLINIKUM

AG is one of the largest healthcare providers in Germany. The hospitals offer excellent medical care with a direct tie-in to universities and research facilities. Each year over 855,000 patients are treated at our five sites of Campus Bad Neustadt, Klinikum Frankfurt (Oder), Universitätsklinikum Gießen and Universitätsklinikum Marburg (UKGM) as well as Zentralklinik Bad Berka. The Company employs some 18,100 persons. The innovative RHÖN Campus approach for cross-sector and future-oriented healthcare delivery in rural areas, the steadfast continuation of the gradual digital transformation within the Company as well as the strategic partnership with Asklepios are important elements of our corporate strategy. RHÖN-KLINIKUM

AG is an independent Company operating under the umbrella of Asklepios Kliniken GmbH & Co. KGaA.



Contact: RHÖN-KLINIKUM

AG | Head of Corporate Finance, Treasury, Investor Relations & Sustainability

Julian Schmitt

| T. +49 9771 65-12250 |



RHÖN-KLINIKUM

AG | Schlossplatz 1 | D-97616 Bad Neustadt a. d. Saale

