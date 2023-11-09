EQS-News: KSB SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

KSB SE & Co. KGaA: KSB very satisfied with performance in the first three quarters

09.11.2023 / 09:04 CET/CEST

Third quarter of 2023

KSB very satisfied with performance in the first three quarters



Order intake up 3.6

% on the previous year

Sales revenue up 15.9

% on the previous year Positive outlook

FRANKENTHAL: Frankenthal-based pump and valve manufacturer KSB posted order intake, sales revenue and earnings (EBIT) above the previous year's level once again following the close of the third quarter. Key drivers behind this growth were the spare parts business and project business.

In the current financial year 2023, despite the downturn in some markets, especially in Europe, KSB recorded an order intake of €

2,329.0

million. This equates to year-on-year growth of 3.6

% (+ €

79.9

million). The Segments KSB

SupremeServ at 8.8

% (+ €

61.6

million) and Valves at 10.9

% (+

€

30.9

million) made a significant contribution to the increase in order intake. The Pumps Segment at -

1.0

% was down marginally (-

€

12.6

million) compared with the prior-year period, which had been impacted positively by several major orders. While the project business was strong, there was a noticeable economic slowdown in the standard business, especially in Europe. Order intake in the third quarter stood at €

720.3

million, -

5.5

% (-

€

41.5

million) below the same quarter of the previous year with its strong order book.

Sales revenue remained high in the current financial year, up markedly year on year by 15.9

% (+

€

289.2

million) to €

2,113.8

million. All Segments – Pumps (+

15.9

%), Valves (+

13.2

%) and KSB

SupremeServ (+

16.8

%) – achieved growth in the double-digit percentage range in the current financial year, with all Regions also contributing positively to growth. At €

727.2

million, the third quarter generated the highest sales revenue in 2023 and was 7.1

% (+

€

48.3

million) above the prior-year period.

KSB increased its earnings before finance income / expense and income tax (EBIT) substantially year on year. Dr

Stephan Timmermann, CEO, confirms the following in respect of the 2023 financial year:“We are confident that we will achieve profitability at the upper end of our set target range. In our estimate, order intake and sales revenue will range within the forecast that was revised upwards in July – despite increasing economic uncertainties and a significant slowdown in the standard business. Our focus right now is on preparing our company for a challenging year 2024.”

KSB is a leading international manufacturer of pumps and valves. The Frankenthal-based Group has a presence on five continents with its own sales and marketing organisations, manufacturing facilities and service operations. With a workforce of around 15,700, the KSB Group generated sales revenue of € 2.6 billion in 2022.

