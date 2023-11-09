Commerce Min Piyush Goyal To Meet Elon Musk To Discuss Tesla's Market Entry

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 9 (KNN) Amid progressing talks between Tesla and India, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal will meet Tesla chief Elon Musk in the United States next week, reported Reuters.



This meeting between Union Minister Goyal and American billionaire Musk will be the most high-profile one since the Tesla boss met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June.

Later he expressed his interest to make significant investments in the country.

Discussions between the two will centre around Tesla's plans to setup an Indian factory, manufacturing a USD 24,000 car there, sourcing more components and establishing charging infrastructure across the nation, one of the two sources told Reuters.

A discussion is also likely on a new policy India is working on which will allow automakers to import fully built EVs into India at a reduced tax rate of 15 per cent, down from as much as 100 per cent now, if they commit to some local manufacturing.

This meeting is to ensure that talks between India and Tesla "are moving in the right direction," the person added.

(KNN Bureau)