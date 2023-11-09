NITI Aayog To Host Workshop On Multilateral Development Banks In New Delhi Today

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 9 (KNN) NITI Aayog is gearing up to host a workshop in New Delhi on November 9, aimed at promoting dialogues and initiatives that enhance the capacity of Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs) to harness increased official and private funding for inclusive and sustainable development.

The workshop is being organised in association with Indian Council of Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER).The workshop will focus on raising awareness regarding the commitments outlined in the G20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration (NDLD) and will set the stage for the formulation of a comprehensive action plan to monitor the progress of these commitments.

It aims to raise awareness of the significance of India's contribution to the agenda of reforming MDBs as laid down in the NDLD and the 4th FMCBG communique and to encourage an informed discussion on the implications of these reforms on India's own engagement with the MDBs as well as the role of the various stakeholders.

Key objectives of the workshop include understanding India's role in MDB reforms, exploring the implications of these reforms on India's engagements with MDBs, and identifying key issues and actionable points to enhance the effectiveness of these critical financial institutions.

The workshop will focus on Making MDBs accountable, efficient, and responsive to their clients, Implications for a strengthened and bigger MDB system for India and Reorienting MDBs to leverage greater private capital for green investment.

This workshop will be an opportunity for industry, academics, experts, and civil society representatives to collaborate and design a roadmap to strengthen the Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs) for inclusive and sustainable development.

(KNN Bureau)