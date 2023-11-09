California Pistachios Add A Healthy Twist To Genelia Deshmukh's Dhamakedaar Diwali Celebrations

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Bollywood actress Genelia Deshmukh is set to host a #DiwaliTaashParty where she will celebrate Diwali with nutritious California Pistachios. As a health-conscious individual, Genelia wants to promote the importance of making smarter snacking choices this festive season and has chosen California Pistachios as the star ingredient in her upcoming Diwali bash this year.

Genelia believes that the irresistibly crunchy and nutty flavor of California Pistachios will be a massive hit among her B-town friends and become the must-have snack of this festive season.

The campaign showcases Genelia's nutty side as the host of an exuberant #DiwaliTaashParty, where she invites her vivacious friends for an unforgettable celebration.



Speaking on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, Genelia Deshmukh said,“Diwali is the perfect time to indulge in celebration and create memorable experiences with your loved ones. While the festival is known for indulging in sweets and rich foods, it is equally important to prioritize nutrition this festive season. I'm happy to add to the festive mood by serving perfectly roasted California Pistachios that are nutritious, tasty, and a guilt-free option. We plan to enjoy the traditional games with friends

and family while savoring the delicious California Pistachios at our dhamakedaar #DiwaliTaashParty.''





Celebrate #PistaWaliDiwali with California Pistachios for a delightful twist to festive celebrations, being both fun to eat and providing the nutrition people need. Pistachios are a good source of protein, fiber, unsaturated fats, and vitamins and minerals that can be a smart snack choice. Enjoy festivities filled with laughter, entertainment, and a touch of nourishment with the most loved nut this season!





California Pistachios are available across dry fruit and retail stores, and all major e-commerce platforms in the country.





About California Pistachios

Brought to you by The Wonderful Company, California Pistachios make for a delicious snack that offers both crunch and seasoning. Sun-ripened in the moderate Mediterranean climate of California, these distinctively green nuts pack taste and contain antioxidants and nutrients. And all you need to get the party started is to crack one open!





For more information about California Pistachios India, please visit californiapistachios , Instagram at @CaliforniaPistachiosIN , and Facebook at CaliforniaPistachiosIN .