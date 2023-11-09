420 With CNW - University Of Buffalo Professor Receives $3.2M Grant To Study Cannabis Among Cancer Patients

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) The National Institutes of Health's (NIH) National Cancer Institute has

allocated $3.2 million to fund

a study exploring the impact of marijuana use on cancer patients undergoing immunotherapy treatment. The grant,

announced

by the University of Buffalo (UB), aims to conduct a comprehensive yearlong examination of how cannabis use by cancer patients affects their response to conventional cancer treatments. Specifically, the study focuses on patients undergoing immunotherapy, a treatment known for its reduced side effects compared to chemotherapy.

Speaking at a National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM) meeting last month, an NCI representative expressed the organization's desire to...

