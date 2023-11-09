An Article Analyzing The Comprehensive Highlights Of WED Currency

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) WED coin is also known as the“worldwide” coin, with an initial issuance of 100 million coins. The coin adopts a unique distribution mechanism, with 3% of each sale going into the United Bank pool, and shareholders are divided into U, which helps solve the cash flow problems faced by shareholders in the DeFi industry. In addition, 1% of the coins will be directly destroyed to promote deflation, and 1% of WED purchased from time to time to increase the currency price of WED will be directly destroyed and driven into a black hole! The remaining 1% will be used for marketing, ecosystem development and community expansion. Increase the value of coins.







The launch of the WED coin has created a lot of anticipation and excitement as the coin possesses several attractive features. First, WED coins have an activation protocol that requires holders to add 100 coins to the reserve pool to receive LP dividends. Secondly, the coin has a mechanism that limits purchases by wallet addresses to 300,000 coins to prevent whale accounts from monopolizing the value of the coin. Finally, the value of WED Coin is set to explode due to its unique deflation mechanism and the development of numerous future ecosystems such as swap decentralized exchanges, NFTs, gaming features, and more.

WED Coin is a truly international endeavor, with DeFi communities from around the world pushing for its popularity. To achieve its global reach, the coin has an aggressive advertising campaign. Before the event was launched, it had received participation from well-known media such as the“Golden Finance News”, 200 well-known overseas sources, and more than ten popular domestic cryptocurrency news platforms. Additionally, more than 20 million cryptocurrency enthusiasts received information about the coin from top cryptocurrency accounts on Twitter, and multiple top global communities supported the launch.







WED Coin was officially launched at a price of 0.1U, opening up trading avenues for investors who want to gain exposure to the world of cryptocurrency. The token's developers hope to foster a strong ecosystem that will further increase the token's value and build on its current success.

WED basic information

Public chain: bsc

Contract address: 0xebd35ff8ee51aef61defaa05052c7b5117640b39

Total amount: 100 million

Telegram: online: WED will be launched globally at 21:31 on November 9, Beijing time