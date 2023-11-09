AMASS And Naxware Forge Strategic Partnership To Enhance Market Liquidity And Revenue Growth

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire )





In a landmark alliance, premier asset management firm AMASS and financial trading innovator Naxware have announced a strategic partnership. This alliance is designed to boost market liquidity and promote revenue growth, capitalizing on the unique strengths of both entities.

AMASS, known for its cutting-edge financial solutions, operates as a Tier 1 liquidity provider, obtaining stocks and assets directly from major banks and financial institutions. This approach strengthens its market position and lays a firm foundation for innovative investment strategies. With over 14 years of industry experience, the team at AMASS has honed its expertise in a number of fields such as artificial intelligence, algorithmic trading engines, and liquidity provision.

On the other hand, Naxware, working closely with AMASS, offers a variety of trading services including self-trading, copy trading, and binary options. Naxware's platform is tailored to meet the needs of both experienced and novice traders, offering an enhanced trading experience. In recent years, Naxware has emerged as a trailblazer in the industry, fortified by its esteemed industry partnerships. Its latest partnership with AMASS is a testament to its ethos of delivering unparalleled service, driving mutual growth, and advancing the broader financial landscape.

The dynamics of the partnership are simple yet effective. AMASS, after acquiring stocks from major financial institutions and banks as a liquidity provider, sets both buying and selling prices for these stocks, bundles them, and passes them to Naxware. By setting the buying and selling prices, AMASS ensures a level of price stability and provides a clearer market outlook for both Naxware and the end traders, which in turn, aids in maintaining a healthy trading environment.

Revenue generation is a key aspect of this alliance. Naxware generates revenue through the execution of trades and from the bid-ask spreads associated with the trading of bundled stocks supplied by AMASS. The bid-ask spread is the difference between the highest price that a buyer is willing to pay for an asset and the lowest price that a seller is willing to accept. It's a common indicator of the liquidity of an asset and a key determinant of transaction costs in financial markets.

This partnership creates a collaborative ecosystem where each stakeholder has a defined role, where all participants benefit and work in concert to propel progress and innovation within the financial sector. Together, AMASS and Naxware combine the stability of traditional financial systems with the flexibility of modern digital platforms. By channelling their complementary strengths, both entities are poised to unlock new vistas of opportunity, not only for themselves but for the wider trading community and stakeholders at large. This alliance underscores a collective stride towards a more integrated, responsive, and robust financial ecosystem, setting a high watermark for collaborative ventures in the industry.

In sum, the strategic alliance between AMASS and Naxware heralds a big advancement in the financial trading sector. By amalgamating AMASS's robust asset management capabilities with Naxware's innovative trading solutions, this partnership is poised to drive enhanced market liquidity and revenue growth. As the partnership unfolds, the financial market and its stakeholders stand to benefit from a more cohesive and enriched trading ecosystem, marking a significant stride toward a progressive financial future.