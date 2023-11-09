Yemen's Houthis Say Down U.S. Drone In Red Sea

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Yemen's Houthi militia on Wednesday said it shot down a U.S. drone in the Red Sea.

“Our air defenses shot down a U.S. MQ-9 drone, which was conducting hostile activities in Yemeni airspace,” Houthi military spokesman Yehya Sarea said in a statement aired by the group's al-Masirah TV.

“Hostile activities will not prevent us from continuing to carry out military operations against Israeli targets,” Sarea added.

On Monday, the Houthis, who control much of northern Yemen, said they launched a batch of bomb-laden drones toward Israel, targeting what they claimed“sensitive targets,” including military bases and airports.

The attack was the fifth military operation claimed by the militia against Israel since the latter's new round of conflict with the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) in the Gaza Strip began on Oct. 7.

Last month, the U.S. said its navy in the northern part of the Red Sea intercepted several drones and missiles fired by the Houthis in Yemen toward Israel.

As part of the Iran-backed“Axis of Resistance,” the Houthis have rallied behind the Palestinians since Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel early last month. ■

