EU intends to impose ban on Russian diamonds with G7 support

(MENAFN) The European Union (EU) is poised to advance its efforts to impose a ban on Russian diamonds after gaining the necessary backing from the Group of Seven (G7) major industrialized countries. This significant development was reported by the Financial Times and was confirmed by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.



The decision to proceed with sanctions against Russian diamonds was reached during a two-day meeting of foreign ministers from the G7 countries held in Japan, which concluded on Wednesday. This international support marks a critical step in the EU's pursuit of sanctions against Russia.



It is important to note that Russia's role in the global diamond industry has grown substantially over the past year. For the first time in its history, Russia accounted for more than a third of the world's natural diamond production. Alongside African nations, it collectively represented nearly 90 percent of the global market. The total global diamond production volume reached approximately 119.96 million carats, with Russia contributing a record-breaking 35 percent, equivalent to 41.9 million carats.



This change in Russia's diamond production share is noteworthy, as it had historically produced between 22 percent and 33 percent of the world's diamonds annually since 2004. The data source, the "Kimberley Process," was established to combat the trade of "blood diamonds," as reported by the Russian "Sputnik" news agency. The EU's move to sanction Russian diamonds is expected to have significant implications for both Russia's diamond industry and the global diamond market.

