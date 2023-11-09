Ahlibank Holds Blood Donation Drive In Partnership With HMC

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Ahlibank has organised a blood donation campaign at its head office in Al Sadd, in partnership with Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), a statement said Wednesday.

This comes as part of its efforts to contribute and support the blood bank in Qatar, raise awareness on the importance of donating blood and part of the bank's corporate social responsibility and commitment to participate in building a healthier society.

“The campaign was very successful, and employees were enthusiastic to participate and donate blood. The blood campaign is held under the ongoing co-operation between Ahlibank and HMC bringing together employees from all departments and branches of the Bank,” said Ahlibank Qatar deputy chief executive officer (Business Support, Services and Human Resources), Mohamed al-Namla.

He appreciated the active role that HMC plays, and their continuous efforts in alleviating the suffering of patients, and thanked the bank's employees for their participation and support for all humanitarian and community initiatives.

