Sidra Medicine To Host Paediatric Neuroscience Conference

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Sidra Medicine, a member of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development, will host its annual Paediatric Neuroscience Conference from Nov 16-18.

In a statement Wednesday, Sidra Medicine said the conference will bring together regional and international neuroscience experts to share insights and best practice methodologies related to epidemiology and mechanisms of neurological diseases, neurometabolic and neuromuscular disorders. Conference co-chairs, Dr Husam Kayyali and Dr Ruba Benini from the Paediatric Neurology Department at Sidra Medicine, said:“Sidra Medicine is proud to play a key role in bringing together neuroscience and neurosurgical paediatric experts from around the world to Qatar. We look forward to sharing and learning from our peers about the latest techniques and updates.“The Paediatric Neuroscience Conference will include a variety of sessions that will cover recent advances in diagnostic and therapeutic interventions that have helped improve the health outcomes of children living with chronic neurological, neurometabolic and neurosurgical diseases.” Conference co-chair and division chief of Paediatric Neurosurgery at Sidra Medicine Dr Ian Pople said:“This year's conference will also focus on early diagnosis and novel therapies including diagnostic and treatment options such as gene therapy, neuroimaging; electroencephalogram (EEG); neurosurgery and epilepsy management related to genetics, diet and medication.”

