Israeli economy deals with severe setbacks

(MENAFN) The Israeli economy is grappling with significant challenges, as official data from the Finance Ministry indicates a substantial budget deficit of 22.9 billion shekels (equivalent to USD6 billion) in October. This deficit represents a stark contrast to the situation in October of the previous year when it stood at 3.1 billion shekels, marking a more than seven-fold increase. The Finance Ministry attributes this alarming deficit to the exorbitant expenditures associated with financing the ongoing war against the Palestinian Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip.



Furthermore, the deficit as a percentage of the gross domestic product (GDP) has surged, climbing from 1.5 percent in September to 2.6 percent over the twelve months leading up to October. This significant increase underscores the fiscal strain resulting from the extended duration of the military operation.



Another distressing economic indicator is the decline in revenues, which fell by 15.2 percent in the last month. This drop can be attributed to tax deferrals and a decrease in social security income due to the ongoing conflict that erupted on October 7.



Additionally, the tourism industry in Israel has been severely impacted by the war. According to data from the Israeli Bureau of Statistics, the number of tourists visiting Israel in October decreased by a staggering 73 percent compared to the same month in the previous year. Only approximately 99,000 visitors, primarily classified as tourists, arrived in Israel in October, contrasting with 369,000 visitors during the same period the previous year and around 485,000 in 2019, prior to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.



The war has also had implications for Israelis traveling abroad, as 454,000 Israelis left the country in the last month. Flights to and from Ben Gurion International Airport experienced an 80 percent average decline since the outbreak of the conflict, as reported in the "Secret Flights" report. These collective economic setbacks paint a challenging picture for Israel's financial landscape, with long-term consequences that reach beyond financial concerns.

